Texas House Bill 999 to impact STARR testing rules

As it stands now, high school seniors will be the only students in the state facing the consequences of opting out of or failing the State of Texas Assessments and Academic Readiness (STAAR) exams this year.

In an average school year, it's required for all students in Texas public schools to pass the STAAR exam before moving to the next grade level, and seniors need to pass to graduate.

But with the coronavirus changing everything about how kids do school, parents may choose to opt-out.

Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott waived the grade promotion requirement for students in grades 5 and 8 for the upcoming school year, but lawmakers have not done the same for graduating seniors.

House Bill 999, stalled in the state legislature, would waive the requirement for seniors to take the STAAR and help those who may not have had passing scores get another chance.

But according to the Texas Education Agency there is another option for those who don't want to take the test: End-of-Course Substitute Assessments.

As of Feb. 2020, the adopted rule requires a student who chooses to use a substitute assessment to meet graduation requirements for the STAAR. EOC assessments, such as the PSAT, are another way students can earn their diplomas.

