Texas National Guard to make immigration arrests under agreement with Trump administration, Abbott says

Texas National Guard members stand guard on the banks of the Rio Grande in El Paso in 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Texas National Guard soldiers will have the authority to make immigration arrests under an agreement with the Trump administration, Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday.

Abbott posted on X that the partnership was effective immediately. “This boosts man power for border security,” he said.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond Monday morning to questions.

Breitbart Texas first reported that Texas had signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to let National Guard troops conduct patrols and have the authority of an immigration agent as long as the soldier is accompanied by a U.S. immigration officer or Border Patrol agent.

This is a developing story.

