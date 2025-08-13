Texas’ oldest wildlife refuge was set to expand. Then the Trump administration changed course.

The Trump administration has stopped the expansion of the state's oldest animal refuge. One of the goal's of the expansion was to protect the sandhill crane. Credit: Wyman Meinzer/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

LUBBOCK — Plans to expand the oldest wildlife refuge in Texas have been scrapped in favor of President Donald Trump’s effort to “unleash American energy.”

The reversal, which was announced last month, has conservationists and advocates concerned about the future of wildlife in the Texas High Plains.

The Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge, established by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1935, planned to expand up to 700,000 acres — a significant increase from the 6,440 acres that are part of the refuge now. The expansion was part of former President Joe Biden’s “America the Beautiful” initiative.

At the refuge, located in the small town of Muleshoe about 68 miles northwest of Lubbock, the plan aimed to protect and restore grasslands that are an essential habitat for migratory birds and other wildlife. The expansion would have encompassed portions of the southern High Plains in Texas, which stretches from Lubbock to the top of the Panhandle, and eastern New Mexico.

Late last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service withdrew the final Land Protection Plan for the refuge. It came after a year of criticism from some in the area, including U.S. Reps. Jodey Arrington and Ronny Jackson, Republicans who represent the region and called the acquisition a “land grab.” However, the Biden plan was voluntary, and the service would have worked with willing sellers to expand conservation efforts.

The withdrawal directs the service to cease land acquisition within the boundary created by the plan last year.

“Consistent with the priorities of the Trump administration, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to reducing regulatory burdens, strengthening partnerships with state and local stakeholders, and ensuring responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources,” said Justin “J” Shirley, the principal deputy director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in a statement on the refuge’s website.

The conservation community is concerned about the future of the ecosystem in the region. The scrapped plan was considered critical to protect species such as the sandhill crane and lesser prairie-chicken, among other wildlife in the area.

The lesser prairie-chicken is considered especially vulnerable and close to extinction. The species occupies portions of Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, yet their population has diminished by 90% since the 1960s. In 2023, it was listed as an endangered species in Texas and New Mexico. In May, the Trump Administration moved to end federal protections for the lesser prairie-chickens.

Mike Leahy, senior director of wildlife, hunting and fishing policy for the National Wildlife Federation, said recovery for the lesser prairie-chickens is now less certain. He hopes the refuge will continue to explore ways to expand in the future. More than a decade of planning and coordination with local communities went into the plan, Leahy said.

“It’s certainly a setback,” Leahy said. “I think some perceptions of it were a little off on the expansion boundary they planned. The refuge may have never expanded into all of those acres, it was just plotted out where they wanted to acquire land if private landowners wanted to sell it to them.”

Leahy said the expansion would have brought more hunting and fishing opportunities to the area. These activities have helped other refuges add to the economies they are located in and pay into local taxes. However, Leahy said wildlife refuges are increasingly underfunded and short-staffed.

“There are a lot of opportunities for economic development and wildlife conservation, particularly in Texas, which is mostly private lands,” Leahy said. “The U.S. has proven that wildlife conservation and a strong economy go hand-in-hand.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement to the Tribune that the service will “take no actions to acquire lands within the acquisition boundary, seek any appropriations from Congress or submit any land acquisition proposals for approval by the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission for any lands within the LPP expanded acquisition boundary.”

Jarid Manos, founder of the Great Plains Restoration Council, said the land, water and native wildlife in the High Plains, including prairie dogs and pronghorn antelope, are clinging to survival.

“The lesser prairie-chicken is highly sensitive and close to extinction,” Manos said. “Grassland nesting bird populations are plummeting. Bison are gone. The Ogallala Aquifer is losing its water.”

The Great Plains Restoration Council has a program that connects youth and young adults who face social and emotional stress with paid jobs related to restoration efforts. Manos said the group was planning to send teams from Fort Worth and Atlanta to Muleshoe next year for a project and to celebrate the expansion plan. However, their plans may change now.

“The Land Protection Plan is a voluntary and bold plan to help solve very big, grave problems,” Manos said. “We hope it can be reinstated.”

Stephanie Kurose, deputy director of government affairs at the Center for Biological Diversity, said Trump’s withdrawal of the plan is shortsighted and unwise. While Republican lawmakers called it a land grab that targets landowners, Kurose said Trump is telling landowners what they can and can’t do with their own property.

“In one fell swoop, he’s trampling public trust, ignoring community support and throwing away a golden opportunity to protect habitat for lesser prairie-chickens, sandhill cranes, pronghorn and other species,” Kurose said in a statement.

