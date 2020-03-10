Texas player has concern about MLB opening day in Seattle

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - With just over two weeks until baseball's opening day, Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos says he's “a little bit” concerned about traveling to Seattle with Washington state having the worst coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The Mariners are scheduled to open their season by hosting the Rangers on March 26. Major League Baseball said Monday that all opening weekend series were still set to run as planned. Postponements, cancellations and empty-stadium games have become common outside the U.S. All upcoming professional soccer games in Spain, France and Portugal and some others in Germany will be played in empty stadiums because of the outbreak.

