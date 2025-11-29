x

Texas Rangers investigate officer-involved shooting in La Feria

Saturday, November 29 2025

The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday in La Feria.

The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Main Street.

A La Feria police officer discharged their firearm during an incident, according to a news release. That officer has since been placed on administrative leave.

No information on what led to the shooting has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

