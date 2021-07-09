Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Willacy County

The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Willacy County.

According to a news release from the Willacy County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened Thursday evening after an investigator attempted a traffic stop on I-69, south of the FM 1762 overpass.

As the investigator approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to run over the investigator, according to a news release. That's when the investigator discharged his weapon, striking the vehicle.

The suspect drove away, but was later caught in Raymondville by deputies and officers with the Raymondville Police Department.

The driver, identified as Salvador Nicolas Vasquez, was taken to jail and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle and evading arrest.

No injuries were reported.