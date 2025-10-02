Texas Rep. Bobby Guerra not seeking reelection

House District 41 Rep. R.D. “Bobby” Guerra. Courtesy photo

After 13 years in the Texas Legislature, House District 41 Rep. R.D. “Bobby” Guerra announced he will not seek reelection in the November 2026 election.

Guerra made the announcement Thursday morning.

“I’m the son of a teacher, and a former county judge, and I couldn’t be more proud to have done my part to continue a legacy of service,” Guerra stated in a news release. “From the establishment of the Tejano Monument on the Capitol grounds, which honors the grit and strength of our forefathers, to funding a medical school which paves the way for the next generation of public servants, I believe now more than ever in the promise of Texas' future.”

Guerra has represented District 41 as a Democrat since 2012, representing the cities of McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, Palmhurst, Pharr and Lopezville.

Guerra’s announcement comes the day after McAllen attorney Sergio Sanchez announced his bid to represent District 41 as a Republican.

Eric Holguin, a policy director for a national Hispanic civil rights organization, also announced his candidacy on Wednesday to represent District 41 as a Democrat.

A news release from Guerra’s office touted multiple achievements, such as securing funding for UTRGV and its medical school, and securing pay raises for teachers.

"I am forever grateful to my colleagues, from both sides of the aisle, my staff, and my family for their steadfast support. My deepest gratitude, however, goes to the people of HD 41 who have given me this honor to serve and represent them in the Texas Legislature,” Guerra said.