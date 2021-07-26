Texas Reps. continue push for voting rights

Texas Rep. Alex Dominguez (D-Brownsville) is describing what Texas Democrats faced in their first two weeks in the nation’s capital.

Texas Democrats are in Washington D.C. trying to get the federal government to pass two voting rights bills: the For the People Act, and the John Lewis Act.

The For the People Act not only deals with voting reforms, but also creates a non-partisan group to re-district states, and enforces campaign contribution limits.

But Rep. Dominguez says the fact that this bill has so many parts to it, is one obstacle to getting Democrats united behind it.

“There are things that Senator Manchin does not like,” Rep. Dominguez said. “So, in discussions with his office, and his discussions privately with the president and speaker of the house, he has indicated he likes much of it, but not all of it. “

Dominguez also says that people in both parties share concerns.

“They don’t want to see any changes to the campaign finance laws,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez said Congressman Filemon Vela has started helping the cause, and lobbying in the House.

“And even calling certain people in the leadership of the U.S. House to begin discussions on ways that they can push for voting rights legislation that would be helpful to the entire country,” Dominguez said.

The special session began on July 8 and is expected to run for the maximum 30 days. There is another special session coming up in the fall to deal specifically with redistricting.