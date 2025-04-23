Texas Southmost College announces Jesus Villarreal as head coach for women's soccer team

Texas Southmost College announced on Tuesday that they are hiring Jesus Villarreal as their head women's soccer coach.

Villarreal has served as a volunteer assistant coach for the program for the past two seasons. He previously served as the head girls soccer coach for Pace High School from 2013-2023.

During his time as the head coach at Pace, Villarreal led the team to several playoff wins including two appearances in the regional quarterfinals.