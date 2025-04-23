x

Texas Southmost College announces Jesus Villarreal as head coach for women's soccer team

1 hour 39 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, April 22 2025 Apr 22, 2025 April 22, 2025 10:51 PM April 22, 2025 in Sports

Texas Southmost College announced on Tuesday that they are hiring Jesus Villarreal as their head women's soccer coach.

Villarreal has served as a volunteer assistant coach for the program for the past two seasons. He previously served as the head girls soccer coach for Pace High School from 2013-2023.

During his time as the head coach at Pace, Villarreal led the team to several playoff wins including two appearances in the regional quarterfinals.

