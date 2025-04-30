Texas Southmost College newly hired women's soccer coach details goals for program

Texas Southmost College is looking to make a big splash this upcoming soccer season behind new women's head coach Jesus Villarreal.

The Scorpions announced the news of Villarreal being hired to the position back on April 22nd.

The former Pace head coach is hoping to take his high school experience and use that to help Texas Southmost find success at the college level.

"I did almost 11 years of coaching at Pace High School," Villarreal said. "Very proud... I think everything, the pieces are being put together for this project that ultimately, we want everybody to be successful in many areas, not just the soccer."

Texas Southmost is also making a major push to fill the team with plenty of stars from the Rio Grande Valley.

"This project is very unique in that were only recruiting from the valley and of course a little bit from across the border," Villarreal explained. "They have what it takes, they want to, [and] this is right here. This is their backyard. They don't have to go any further. We're gonna take you to go compete against everybody there. It's like the Valley against the world."

Villarreal's aims to implement the foundation for the program to continue to grow and reach great heights in Brownsville.

"It's just three things. Very easy: sacrifice, devotion, and the opportunity for every team member to contribute to the team."