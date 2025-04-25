Texas Southmost lands Nikki Rowe goalkeeper Shayla Aguilar

Nikki Rowe's Shayla Aguilar is heading to Texas Southmost College.

The Lady Warriors goalkeeper posted 15 shutouts with the Lady Warriors.

She also was named district goalkeeper of the year this past season.

"It's a huge opportunity," Aguilar said. "I never expected any of this to happen. For the most part, I don't think any of my family also expected it. It's honestly a huge surprise and it's something I'm really honored to be a part of."