Texas State Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. retiring after 30 years in office

Monday night was Texas Senator's Eddie Lucio Jr. last night serving District 27.

The long-time lawmaker retires Tuesday after 30 years as state senator.

"I loved what I did," Lucio said. "Being able to address and work on issues that brought a better quality of life to my community."

He spent some time to write 'thank-you' letters to other lawmakers he worked with over the last 30 years.

He is also asking colleagues to continue where he started, to address health care needs and continue to address mental health.

"You want to accomplish that goal," Lucio said. "You want to see these people have their day in the doctor's office."

Lucio says some of his proudest accomplishments were helping children with special needs through legislation.

He also made it a requirement for school districts in Texas under the UIL to establish sports for children with special needs.

