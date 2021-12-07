Texas sued over new redistricting maps, nonprofit weighs in

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Texas over its new redistricting maps, calling them discriminatory against minority voters, particularly Latinos.

In the lawsuit, the DOJ claims Texas violated part of the Voting Rights Act in drawing its new districts, noting that most of the state's growth in the last decade has come from minorities, an idea echoed by the nonprofit Common Cause Texas.

RELATED: Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

"While 95% of our population growth in Texas was due to or led by communities of color, we saw a decrease in black and brown majority districts," Common Cause Texas Spokesperson Katya Ehresman said.

The DOJ is requesting new district maps that could cause primary elections in March to be postponed.

"One thing the Department of Justice has requested was for the courts to intervene," Ehresman said. "And create fair maps as intermediaries."

Ehresman says the maps split up or consolidate Latino and Hispanic voters. Common Cause is currently in a lawsuit against the state with Fair Maps Texas Action Committee in the Western District because of the new maps.