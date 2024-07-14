Texas U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson says his nephew was injured in shooting at Trump rally

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, said his nephew was injured in the shooting at the Trump rally. Credit: Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via REUTERS

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, said Saturday night that his nephew’s neck was grazed by a bullet during a shooting at former President Donald Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania.

The congressman, who was not himself at the event, appeared on Fox News and Newsmax after the rally, describing how the events unfolded. Jackson, a former Trump White House physician, said his nephew was seated in a “friends and family” section behind Trump when shots were fired. He was later treated at a triage tent.

“He was grazed in the neck, a bullet crossed his neck, cut his neck and he was bleeding,” Jackson told Sean Hannity on Fox.

The Associated Press reported that one attendee as well as the suspected shooter were killed, and two other people were critically injured. It was not clear whether Jackson’s nephew was one of those critically injured. Jackson said his sister-in-law was also at the event.

The shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt, the AP reported.

