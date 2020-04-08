Texas will hand out maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits in April and May

Image courtesy of Texas Health and Human Services.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that Texans enrolled in the SNAP program will receive the maximum amount possible in April and May.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture authorized the Texas Health and Human Services department to provide the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to Texans in April and May.

SNAP is an acronym for the supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Recipients access SNAP funds through their Lone Star cards, which may be used to purchase qualifying items.

"As the state continues to respond to COVID-19, we are working closely with our agency partners to ensure families have access to nutritious meals," Abbott said in a statement. "I thank the U.S. Department of Agriculture for quickly granting this approval. These emergency benefits will give hundreds of thousands of Texans the additional support they need to provide for their families during this challenging time."

The additional money will be added to Lone Star cards on April 15 and May 15.

For a single person, the maximum SNAP benefit is $194 per month, according to the state Health and Human Services department. For a family of four, the maximum amount is $646.

More information on SNAP, including the maximum allowable amounts, is available on the state Health and Human Services department website.