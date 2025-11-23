Thanksgiving meals handed out to Point Isabel ISD families in need
With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, several Rio Grande Valley families are relying on the good of others for a meal
More than 40 Point Isabel ISD families now get to celebrate with a holiday meal thanks to the district.
On Friday, district staff members handed out Thanksgiving meals to help 105 students and over 20 of their employees.
Some meals were picked up and others were delivered.
Point Isabel ISD gathered the donations for the meals from community partners and a district food drive after seeing the need.
“A lot of campuses have students that are very low income,” Point Isabel ISD spokesperson Juliette Gonzalez said. “They were very grateful for it, we had a lot of families that were expressing to us that it comes at a great time."
Watch the video above for the full story.
