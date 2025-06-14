The Army is set to celebrate 250 years with a parade that coincides with Trump's birthday

Soldiers prepare ahead of wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, honoring the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive military parade unfolding against the backdrop of President Donald Trump's unconventional flex of fighting forces in American streets this week is on track to begin Saturday evening with tanks, bands and thousands of troops.

The parade, honoring the Army's long-planned 250th anniversary celebration and coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, is set to step off from the Lincoln Memorial under the threat of stormy weather in Washington and the potential for protests around the country tied to a turbulent week of immigration enforcement that has involved military deployment in Los Angeles.

Trump has brushed off the possibility of both disruptions, with a social media post Saturday morning that said the "great military parade" would be on "rain or shine." The protests, he said earlier, "will be met with very big force." Hours ahead of the parade, crowds of protesters with anti-Trump signs assembled for a march to the White House.

Added just a few weeks ago to the Army's birthday celebration, the parade has triggered criticism for its price tag of up to $45 million and the possibility that the lumbering tanks could tear up city streets. The Army has taken a variety of steps to protect the streets, including laying metal plates down along the route.

About 6 in 10 Americans say Saturday's parade is "not a good use" of government money, including the vast majority of people, 78%, who neither approve nor disapprove of the parade overall, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The daylong display of America's Army comes as Trump has shown his willingness to use the nation's military might in ways other U.S. presidents have typically avoided, inviting an array of lawsuits and accusations that he is politicizing the military. In the last week, he has activated the California National Guard without the governor's permission and dispatched the U.S. Marines to provide security during Los Angeles protests related to immigration raids, prompting a state lawsuit to stop the deployments.

He similarly sought to project military strength during his first presidential term, saying in 2020 that he wanted forces to "dominate" the streets following racial justice protests that turned violent and warning governors that he was prepared to send in active-duty fighters if they did not call out the National Guard in their states.

Earlier this week, Trump raised eyebrows during a speech at Fort Bragg when members of the 82nd Airborne Division were directed to stand behind Trump and they booed and cheered during his incendiary remarks, including condemnation of his predecessor, Joe Biden. There also was a pop-up "Make America Great Again" merchandise stand nearby selling souvenirs to troops in uniform.

The Defense Department has a doctrine that prohibits troops from participating in political activity while in uniform. Members of Congress and military leaders have expressed concerns about the political displays during the speech at Fort Bragg.

The parade fulfills Trump's expressed desire for a big parade that he tried to get done in his first term after seeing one in France on Bastille Day in 2017. Trump said that after watching the two-hour procession along the famed Champs-Élysées, he wanted an even grander one on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Saturday's event is expected to include about 6,600 soldiers, 50 helicopters and 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks, as well as possibly 200,000 attendees and heightened security to match.

The parade will wind down Constitution Avenue, which is already lined with security fencing and barriers. Army helicopters and aircraft will fly above, and the march will be capped off by a parachute jump, a concert featuring "God Bless the U.S.A." singer Lee Greenwood and fireworks.

Hours before the parade was scheduled to start, vendors set up shop on along Pennsylvania Avenue in anticipation of the expected large crowds. Large snowplows blocked off vehicle traffic, allowing pedestrians to walk on the historic street and visit vendors selling art, souvenirs, clothes, jewelry, beverages and food including funnel cakes and lobster rolls.

A daylong festival features fitness competitions, demonstrations, equipment displays, music and a cake-cutting ceremony.

It remained unclear whether any protests might disrupt the parade; none are currently scheduled to take place in Washington. Officials have said they so far have no indication of any security threat. However, "No Kings" rallies — organizers picked the name to support democracy and speak out against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration — planned in hundreds of cities nationwide are meant to counter what organizers say are Trump's plans to feed his ego on his 79th birthday and Flag Day.

Ahead of a planned rally and march toward the White House on Saturday afternoon, about 200 protesters assembling in northwest Washington's Logan Circle handed out signs and danced to upbeat music from a local street band, including "This Land Is Your Land."

The mood was celebratory as the group chanted "Trump must go now" before erupting in cheers.

A larger than life puppet of Trump was wheeled through the crowd, a caricature of the president wearing a crown and sitting on a golden toilet.

Other protesters waved pride flags and hoisted signs, some with pointed messages such as "I prefer crushed ICE," "The invasion was HERE Jan. 6th, NOT in L.A." and "Flip me off if you're a FASCIST."

With rain expected, there is a chance the parade could be interrupted by thunderstorms.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly has said the march will go on rain or shine. But it could be delayed if there is lightning, with authorities quick to empty the expansive National Mall if it happens during major events.

The Army expects as many as 200,000 people could attend the festival and parade.

The parade is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. EDT, but parts of it — including the horse-drawn caissons and other units — start at the Pentagon, head over a bridge and meet up with some of the heavier tanks and equipment. Officials did not want the more-than-60-ton M1A1 Abrams tanks and Stryker vehicles crossing the bridge.

Timed down to the minute, the march will be divided into sections by history — with equipment and troops in full dress from each period.

It will include a total of 6,169 soldiers and 128 Army tanks, armored personnel carriers and artillery, while 62 aircraft fly overhead.

At the end of the parade, Trump will swear in 250 new or reenlisting troops, and the Army's Golden Knights parachute team will jump onto the Mall. That will be followed by the concert and fireworks.

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Michelle L. Price, Nathan Ellgren, Lea Skene, Olivia Diaz, and Tara Copp contributed to this report.