'The hype is real:' More than 12,000 fans show up for historic UTRGV Vaqueros football game

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros game on Saturday is definitely one for the books.

Thousands of fans witnessed history in the making as UTRGV's football team took to the field for the first time.

More than 12,000 people packed the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium in Edinburg. From students, alumni, families and even state and city representatives were present for the inaugural game.

There was not an area in the stadium where you weren't met with cheering fans.

"They've been talking about this for more than 10 years," UTRGV fan Tristan Echavarria said.

Pre-game excitement shifted to the field as the Vaqueros took the field for the first time in program history.

And it was a moment many won't forget.

"I'm hype, it didn't disappoint at all. The hype is real! Puro 956! Here it's everything," UTRGV fan Carlos Olivarez said.

Some families even drove hours just to show their support.

"I actually drove 12 hours, but it's all part of the experience here at UTRGV, but yes, really excited to be here," Mariana Martinez said.

Vaqueros Running Back Broderick Taylor's family were able to attend the game and show their support.

"It's a dream come true, just to see my son's journey and to see how far he's come and his dedication and hard work, it's just a dream come true," Broderick's mother, Joshalane Mascorro said.

Broderick's family drove from Corpus Christi and Alabama. They say the drive was worth it.

"He came here with one mission, and that's to help the Vaqueros team win and to dominate the Valley," Mascorro said.

From the stands to the sidelines, the Valley rallied behind the Vaqueros. Many fans say they'll be making a return.

Watch the video above for the full story.