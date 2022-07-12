x

Third person arrested in Edinburg kidnapping investigation

4 hours 19 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, July 12 2022 Jul 12, 2022 July 12, 2022 9:52 AM July 12, 2022 in News - Local

A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping in Edinburg, according to the police department. 

Abraham Briones, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of smuggling of a person. 

His bond was set at $100,000. 

RELATED: Arrests made in Edinburg kidnapping investigation

Two others  Josue Eduardo Garcia-Mendoza and Stephanie Guadalupe Pena   were arrested last week on the same charges. 

The three are accused of being involved with the kidnapping of a woman who was being held against her will in an Edinburg home located on the 300 block of Keystone Street. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days