Third Valley county issues drought disaster declaration
A third Rio Grande Valley county is issuing a drought related disaster declaration.
Willacy County joined Hidalgo and Cameron counties on Monday when they made the announcement.
RELATED STORY: Cameron County renews drought-related disaster declaration
Every county except Willacy is currently abnormally dry. As conditions worsen in the Falcon and Amistad reservoir areas, where the water supply sits.
More News
News Video
-
San Juan police: Vehicle repossession ends with suspect running over victim's legs
-
MXLAN art and music festival taking place at McAllen Convention Center
-
Jury selection set for for former Progreso mayor accused in drug trafficking...
-
Made in the 956: Gonzalez tile
-
Smart Living: Breaking gender stereotypes at a young age
Sports Video
-
Lobos Baseball three-peat District 32-5A title
-
Baseball Blows Out SFA to Earn Series Victory
-
McAllen golf course to host local golf qualifier
-
Brownsville Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signs to TLU Volleyball & receives TNP Foundation...
-
Lady Lobos win first district title in program history