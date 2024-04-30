x

Third Valley county issues drought disaster declaration

A third Rio Grande Valley county is issuing a drought related disaster declaration.

Willacy County joined Hidalgo and Cameron counties on Monday when they made the announcement.

Every county except Willacy is currently abnormally dry. As conditions worsen in the Falcon and Amistad reservoir areas, where the water supply sits.

