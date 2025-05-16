Thomas Williams big night lifts UTRGV past Islanders in conference tournament

The UTRGV Vaqueros took down the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 11-8 on Thursday evening in Southland Conference Tournament Bracket Play.

Things started off shaky for UTRGV with ace pitcher Victor Loa struggling on the mound. Loa walked three batters and gave up four runs (three earned) in 1.1 innings of work, with UTRGV head coach Derek Matlock choosing to pull his star pitcher early in the game.

“That’s too many free passes in a row,” Coach Matlock said after the game on the decision to go to the bullpen in the second inning. “He’s too good a pitcher, he’s had too good a year, and he just didn’t have a feel.”

Matlock did add that the Vaqueros are likely to turn back to Loa as the tournament continues over the next few days.

The Vaqueros quickly bounced back at the plate thanks to Evan Janner, who launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning to cut the Islanders lead in half.

In the fifth inning, the Vaqueros came up with a game-changing moment when second baseman Thomas Williams stepped to the plate. With the bases loaded, Williams launched a grand slam to left field to put UTRGV in front for the first time. It’s the second straight game with a grand slam for UTRGV, having hit one against Texas State prior to the start of the tournament.

The Islanders came back to tie things up in the top of the sixth inning, but the Vaqueros responded with a four-run bottom of the sixth capped off by a two-RBI single from catcher Steven Lancia.

That would be all the run scoring the Vaqueros would need to do, as the bullpen settled in on the mound to close things out and claim the victory.

Steven Olivia was stellar in four innings of relief work, giving up just one earned run and striking out three.

With today’s results, the Vaqueros will play on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. against Houston Christian. The Islanders will take the field for a 1:00 p.m. start time against Lamar, with the loser set to be eliminated from the conference tournament.