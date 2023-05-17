Thousands of migrants camped out across the border

The Brownsville police chief revealed that 6,000 migrants are just across the river from Brownsville in two migrant camps in Matamoros and Reynosa.

"There's an estimated anywhere from 9,000 to 12,000 in our local area and another 6,000 in the Reynosa area," Police Chief Felix Sauceda said.

There is also an update on the number of people who crossed the border in the Brownsville area, pre- and post-Title 42.

The city presented a graph on border crossing numbers from May 7. On that day, nearly 3,600 people crossed the border. After Title 42 ended, there was only 308 people that crossed. On Tuesday, it showed that only six people were dropped off by ICE or Border Patrol.

Although numbers have slowed to a trickle, Sauceda gave a warning.

"It's anybody's guess at this point what they're thinking or what they're doing or what their next move would be, it would be awesome if what we've seen since the sun set of Title 42 which was last Thursday is our new norm. Unfortunately, it's too soon to tell whether that will be our new norm," Sauceda said.

Sauceda also told commissioners he's received intel about migrant caravans heading toward the border, but where they will wind up is anyone's guess.