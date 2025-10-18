Thousands participate in La Joya ISD's annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

The La Joya Independent School District held their annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Saturday morning.

Superintendent Dr. Marcey Sorensen led the walk that began at around 8 a.m. at La Joya ISD Pack Stadium, where thousands attended the annual event.

Dr. Sorensen was among the dozens of administrators in attendance. Also in attendance were representatives and cheer teams from all La Joya high schools, middle schools and elementary schools.

The annual event helps to raise awareness to a disease that claims the lives of thousands of women each year.

As previously reported, one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer each year, but screening is key.