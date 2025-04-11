Three individuals charged in connection with deadly conduct incident at Brownsville HEB

Brownsville police have arrested three males in connection with a deadly conduct incident that occurred on March 11 at HEB.

Police said 18-year-old Uriel Martinez, 17-year-old Juan Yandel Saucedo Pena and 18-year-old Alberto Ivan Lopez have been arraigned on several gun charges.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of an HEB, located in the 2900 block of Southmost Road. Officers responded to reports of individuals involved in a verbal altercation and allegedly displaying weapons. When officers arrived, the suspects had already left the scene, but a suspect vehicle was identified, according to Brownsville police.

A short while later, officers were patrolling the area of Roosevelt Street in reference to shots fired. They were able to locate the suspect vehicle driving through the 2200 block of Roosevelt Street, according to police.

Brownsville police said officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to pull over. A "multi-agency" pursuit began and extended into Harlingen. The vehicle was located abandoned by the Texas Department of Public Safety and Harlingen police at the intersection of Commerce Street and Washington Street.

The suspects were seen discarding firearms along Expressway 83 during the pursuit, according to Brownsville police. The weapons were recovered and secured as evidence.

Police said Martinez, Saucedo Pena and Lopez were eventually identified and arrested.

They were each charged with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, discharging a firearm in certain municipalities, unlawful carrying of a weapon, deadly conduct and tampering with evidence with intent to impair.

Saucedo Pena was identified as the driver of the vehicle during the pursuit and was additionally charged with evading arrest and reckless driving, according to Brownsville police.

All three males were arraigned, and Saucedo Pena was issued a $551,000 bond and Martinez and Lopez were issued a $540,000 bond.