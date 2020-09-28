Three people injured in plane crash near Austin
The FAA and NTSB investigate a plane crash near Austin.
The small plane left Brownsville Monday afternoon and went down in a field just south of Rusty Allen airport in Lago Vista, northwest of Austin.
According to the authorities, the three people that were on board were transported to a hospital, one of them with life threatening injuries.
We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.
