x

Thursday, April 18, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 90s

2 hours 3 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2024 Apr 18, 2024 April 18, 2024 8:16 AM April 18, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days