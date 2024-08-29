x

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
7 hours 23 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, August 29 2024 Aug 29, 2024 August 29, 2024 8:10 AM August 29, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days