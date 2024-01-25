x

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 70s

3 hours 51 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, January 25 2024 Jan 25, 2024 January 25, 2024 8:34 AM January 25, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days