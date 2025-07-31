x

Thursday, July 31, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s

Thursday, July 31, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
6 hours 6 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, July 31 2025 Jul 31, 2025 July 31, 2025 8:04 AM July 31, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days