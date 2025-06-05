x

Thursday, June 5, 2025: Breezy and sunny, temps in the 90s

Thursday, June 5, 2025: Breezy and sunny, temps in the 90s
7 hours 12 minutes ago Thursday, June 05 2025 Jun 5, 2025 June 05, 2025 9:24 AM June 05, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days