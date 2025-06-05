Thursday, June 5, 2025: Breezy and sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Rex, the Blue Heeler
-
Valley Border Patrol unit to assist in manhunt for escaped convicted murderer...
-
Mother pleads guilty in connection with 13-year-old son's death in Willacy County
-
Valley officials have mixed reactions to potential law requiring Texas sheriffs to...
-
Edcouch-Elsa ISD valedictorian graduation speech cut off while speaking on immigration
Sports Video
-
PSJA Southwest's Yazmin Guerra signs with UTSA track & cross country
-
Edinburg CISD honors coaching legend Robert Alaniz with naming of athletic department...
-
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
-
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on...
-
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season