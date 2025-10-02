x

Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 90s

Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 90s
1 hour 57 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, October 02 2025 Oct 2, 2025 October 02, 2025 10:38 AM October 02, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days