Tickets on sale for Rio Bravo fair

The city of Rio Bravo in Mexico — just across from Donna — is preparing for their annual fair in December.

Feria Rio Bravo 2025 will include performances from artists such as Grammy Award winner Gloria Trevi.

The fair will include an ice skating rink, carnival rides and a circus.

Pre-sale tickets are already being sold at the city’s treasury department inside Rio Bravo City Hall.

Rio Bravo Mayor Miguel Angel Almaraz said people coming through the Nuevo Progreso port of entry will have state police securing the route.

“It's no secret that in past years, sometimes people from the Valley were a bit worried about coming due to safety concerns,” Almaraz said. “State police will be stationed every three miles from Rio Bravo to the Nuevo Progreso International Bridge.”

The fair will run from Friday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 28.

Admission is free on Mondays and Tuesdays.