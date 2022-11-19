Title 42 restrictions set to expire December 21

A Trump-era asylum restriction will be in effect for five more weeks.

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Title 42 restrictions that allows the federal government to expel migrants due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Justice Department asked the judge to let the order take effect Dec. 21 so they can implement new policies at the border.

The Sidewalk School, a migrant shelter located in the city of Matamoros in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, had several migrants lined up Wednesday hoping to receive humanitarian parole to be legally allowed to enter the country.

“We don't want to get too overly enthusiastic just in case something comes in to stop it one more time, but, this time looks really hopeful,” shelter director Felicia Rangel-Samponaro said of Title 42 being struck down.

Critics warned Title 42 restrictions expiring will lead to an increase in undocumented migrants crossing the border.