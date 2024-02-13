Tom Landry Stadium Ready To Host Games

MISSION – Friday night’s game between Mission Veterans and Brownsville Lopez will be the first game at the recently renovated Tom Landry Stadium. Some of the upgrades include new bleachers, a new press box, and an impressive statue of Tom Landry. Mission Veterans head coach David Gilpin says his team was thrilled to find out the stadium would be ready for the Patriots’ playoff game. Up until this point, both Mission Veterans and Mission had played all their ‘home’ games at other stadiums across the Valley.

“For our seniors and our senior class on campus, those guys that are in the stands on Friday nights, our cheerleaders, our band, I’m glad they get to come here,” said Gilpin. “One more chance before they graduate. As a program we’re real happy to be here. For the coaching staffs that are up there, the media members, the people that work in the press box, they’re going to love it. It’s really nice and big. I think it’s a real eye-opener when you come in.”

Friday night’s playoff game matches Mission Veterans, a team that earned a share of the 31-5A title and Lopez, the third-place finisher from 32-5A.