Toxicology Report Released for Woman Found in Mercedes Canal

WESLACO –The toxicology and autopsy results for a Donna woman were released after months of waiting.

Yvette Franco was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Mercedes on July 30. A week later her body and car were found in a Mercedes canal.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to Sgt. J.P. Rodriguez of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. He said he spoke with the lead investigator of Franco’s case.

He said the toxicology report for Franco came back clear. The report stated there were no illicit drugs, ethanol or alcohol in her body at the time of death.

During preliminary investigation, investigators believed the incident to be an accident and the autopsy confirmed that.

The autopsy stated the cause of death was ruled as probable freshwater drowning.

Finally, autopsy findings showed there was no significant trauma to the body and the toxicology was negative. There is nothing to indicate there was sign of foul play.

Rodriguez said the case is not closed yet. But it is expected to be after the conclusion gathered from Franco’s autopsy.

Rodriguez added this up to the discretion of the investigator.