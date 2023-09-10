x

Treatment center escapee back in custody in Willacy County

5 hours 40 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, September 10 2023 Sep 10, 2023 September 10, 2023 12:37 PM September 10, 2023 in News - Local

A man wanted by authorities is back in Willacy County custody. 

Jeremy Silva, 42, escaped from a treatment center in Brownsville at the beginning of the month.

Authorities put out the alert for him on August 7, they were worried he stole some guns.

On Sunday morning, Silva turned himself in and was booked back in to jail.

