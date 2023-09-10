Treatment center escapee back in custody in Willacy County

A man wanted by authorities is back in Willacy County custody.

Jeremy Silva, 42, escaped from a treatment center in Brownsville at the beginning of the month.

Authorities put out the alert for him on August 7, they were worried he stole some guns.

On Sunday morning, Silva turned himself in and was booked back in to jail.