Treatment center escapee back in custody in Willacy County
A man wanted by authorities is back in Willacy County custody.
RELATED STORY: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: Treatment center escapee may be in Raymondville
Jeremy Silva, 42, escaped from a treatment center in Brownsville at the beginning of the month.
Authorities put out the alert for him on August 7, they were worried he stole some guns.
On Sunday morning, Silva turned himself in and was booked back in to jail.
More News
News Video
-
U.S. Marine veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Brownsville
-
Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge reopens after major fire
-
Edinburg PD: Suspected drunk driver causes deadly crash
-
Treatment center escapee back in custody in Willacy County
-
McAllen PD: Aggravated robbery leads to officer-involved shooting
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 Part 2
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 Part 1
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
-
PSJA North's Vechio committing to UTRGV football program represents new opportunities for...
-
Band of the Week: McAllen High School