Trump approves permit to expand Pharr-Reynosa bridge

President Donald J. Trump on Thursday granted the city of Pharr permission to expand the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

Trump approved a presidential permit that will allow Pharr to build a second bridge across the Rio Grande.

"This second span will give Pharr a competitive advantage by adding additional lanes to completely separate trucks and cars, dedicating specific lanes for empties, full cargo, certified cargo, and passenger vehicles, thereby adding capacity and reducing wait times," according to a news release from the city. "With this permit, Pharr will now have an official gate-to-gate FAST lane, or set of FAST lanes, from Mexico to the United States."

Pharr worked with U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on the permit.

Cornyn helped Pharr secure meeting with the U.S. State Department. Cruz helped the city arrange a meeting with the White House.

Pharr also worked closely with Mexican officials and trade groups.

With their support, Pharr submitted a presidential permit amendment application on Sept. 30. Trump approved the application just three months later.

"It is unprecedented that a sitting President of the United States grants a Presidential Permit Amendment with record time, and we thank him for doing so," Mayor Ambrosio "Amos" Hernandez said in the news release.