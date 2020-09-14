Trump faces backlash for holding indoor campaign rally amid pandemic
President Donald J. Trump held an indoor rally in Nevada on Sunday, defying the state's coronavirus regulations.
Trump said the administration had done an "incredible job" handling the coronavirus pandemic.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, called the rally selfish and reckless.
