x

Trump faces backlash for holding indoor campaign rally amid pandemic

6 hours 35 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, September 14 2020 Sep 14, 2020 September 14, 2020 6:40 AM September 14, 2020 in News - Local

President Donald J. Trump held an indoor rally in Nevada on Sunday, defying the state's coronavirus regulations.

Trump said the administration had done an "incredible job" handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, called the rally selfish and reckless.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days