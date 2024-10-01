x

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
5 hours 24 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, October 01 2024 Oct 1, 2024 October 01, 2024 10:59 AM October 01, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days