Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025: Warm and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Brownsville native making a name in Tejano music
-
New state law will provide cancer screenings for firefighters
-
Downtown McAllen bar owner reacts to city cracking down on violations
-
Joel Villanueva returns to Channel 5 News
-
McAllen police search for man wanted in connection with auto theft investigation