Tunnel discovered in Matamoros apparently used by drug smugglers, investigation underway

3 hours 5 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 August 26, 2020 11:48 AM August 26, 2020 in News - Local

Authorities in Matamoros are investigating what appears to be a tunnel used by drug smugglers.

Photos provided to Somos Noticias by Noticias Fronteradice show the tunnel, which is located near the Rio Grande south of Brownsville.

The Mexican Ministry of Defense is handling the investigation, said Tamaulipas Public Safety Director Alberto Rodriguez.

The U.S. Border Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are also investigating the tunnel.

