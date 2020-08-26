Tunnel discovered in Matamoros apparently used by drug smugglers, investigation underway
Authorities in Matamoros are investigating what appears to be a tunnel used by drug smugglers.
Photos provided to Somos Noticias by Noticias Fronteradice show the tunnel, which is located near the Rio Grande south of Brownsville.
The Mexican Ministry of Defense is handling the investigation, said Tamaulipas Public Safety Director Alberto Rodriguez.
The U.S. Border Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are also investigating the tunnel.
More News
News Video
-
Donna ISD hands out Chromebooks, iPads to students
-
Tunnel discovered in Matamoros apparently used by drug smugglers
-
Family remembers officer who died from COVID-19
-
A petition to get Roma ISD teacher out of administrate leave has...
-
Two private schools send lawsuit due to delay in in person learning