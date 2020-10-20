Two-a-Day Tour: Brownsville Hanna
BROWNSVILLE: The Hanna Golden Eagles are looking to rebound from a 2019 in which they missed the playoffs. The Eagles will have a new quarterback for the first time in three seasons, but do bring back nearly their entire defensive starting unit from 2019. Check the preview above to hear from Hanna as they prepare for the unique 2020 season.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg City Council mulls charter amendment that would remove or suspend members...
-
Winter Texans concerned about COVID-19
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Code RGV
-
Mother seeks answers after her son dies at Willacy County State Jail
-
Study: COVID-19 precautions keep child care centers safe for kids, employees