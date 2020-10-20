x

Two-a-Day Tour: Brownsville Hanna

3 hours 4 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, October 19 2020 Oct 19, 2020 October 19, 2020 11:04 PM October 19, 2020 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours
By: Alex Del Barrio

BROWNSVILLE: The Hanna Golden Eagles are looking to rebound from a 2019 in which they missed the playoffs. The Eagles will have a new quarterback for the first time in three seasons, but do bring back nearly their entire defensive starting unit from 2019. Check the preview above to hear from Hanna as they prepare for the unique 2020 season. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days