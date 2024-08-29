Two-a-Day Tour: Brownsville Veterans Chargers

Brownsville Veterans Memorial is coming off an historic season, making it to the state semifinals.

This year they're hoping to continue that historic run in a bigger district.

"Last year was one of those dream seasons, that type of season that everybody talks about and tells you about," Brownsville Veterans head coach J.C. Ramirez said.

The Chargers became just the 16th Rio Grande Valley team to make it to the state semifinals in football.

It's the first time an RGV team has done so since 2003.

"It was such an experience and once in a lifetime, hopefully maybe twice," Brownsville Veterans senior safety Mickey Rodriguez added.

Despite that success, the Chargers know this is a new year.

"This time we're in 6A so it's going to be a little harder, but I think we're ready for it," Chargers quarterback Storm Montoya said.

Coach Ramirez is putting his trust once again in Montoya.

He feels confident his team is led by one of the best QBs the valley has to offer.

"We have the benefit of having a returning quarterback," Ramirez said. "There's no other kid in the valley that can say, 'I'm coming off a great season where we went to the state semifinals'. He's our undisputed leader at quarterback right now."

The first game for Brownsville Veterans is Thursday night against PSJA Memorial.

