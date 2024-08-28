Two-a-Day Tour: Hidalgo Pirates

The 2023 football season for the Hidalgo Pirates was less than ideal.

The team finished winless on the season with an 0-10 record.

It's the first time the team has finished winless in district play since 2018.

This year, a new coach is coming in with the hopes of changing that.

Jason Wheeler is returning to Hidalgo for another stint at head coach, ready to help build the program back up into something special.

"I'm excited. Things are going well," Coach Wheeler said. "The kids have had a great attitude. I ask for three things in my career: attendance, attitude, and effort. If you get those three on a daily basis, you've got a chance to be successful."

"They surprise me a lot every day," Hidalgo quarterback Anthony Warren said when asked about the coaching staff. "They care for us so much, and they really show us, step-by-step, they teach us everything and that helps us a lot."

The first game of the season comes against Brownsville Pace in Week 1.

