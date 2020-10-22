Two-a-Day Tour: Brownsville Porter Cowboys

BROWNSVILLE - The Porter Cowboys haven't made the postseason in four years, but in 2019 they finished just outside the postseason with a 5-5 record their most wins since they won six games in 2015, the year they made the playoffs for just the third time in the 45 year history of the school. In 2020, Carlos Uresti's team is hoping to utilize the solid run at the end of last year to push them to the playoffs in the most unique football season ever. Check out the Cowboys' preview in the video above.