Two-A-Day Tour: Brownsville Rivera Raiders
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Rivera hopes for another jump in record after going 2-8 overall last season.
The Raiders lost a lot of players to graduation last season, but they're ready to set a new tone for Rivera football.
Click on the video above for more.
More News
News Video
-
Alamo fire chief: Popping airbags may have caused fire at Alamo Recycling...
-
Encino residents urged to evacuate as fire burns 1,500 acres
-
ICYMI: Top 5 stories of the week
-
TEA weighs in on selection of La Joya ISD superintendent
-
Consumer Reports: Choose the right roadside assistance coverage