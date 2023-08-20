x

Two-A-Day Tour: Brownsville Rivera Raiders

5 hours 18 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, August 19 2023 Aug 19, 2023 August 19, 2023 7:04 PM August 19, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Rivera hopes for another jump in record after going 2-8 overall last season.

The Raiders lost a lot of players to graduation last season, but they're ready to set a new tone for Rivera football.

Click on the video above for more.

