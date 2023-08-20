x

Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg Bobcats

5 hours 29 minutes 5 seconds ago Saturday, August 19 2023 Aug 19, 2023 August 19, 2023 7:07 PM August 19, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- The Edinburg Bobcats are back and ready to make some noise in District 31-6A. They have a possible MVP candidate in QB Jae Santa Maria, but plenty of help around him should give Edinburg a chance.

Click on the video above for more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days