Two-a-day Tour: Edinburg Economedes
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Economedes dealt with a head coaching change just two months before the season.
Click on the video above for more on their transition ahead of the new season.
More News
News Video
-
Photographer's Perspective: Powerful images help convey importance of issues
-
'Be sure the kids are safe': Drivers urged to stay alert on...
-
McAllen first responders on standby in George West after sustained rain
-
Vehicle crashes into Dollar Tree store, four people in hospital
-
Police: Two dead after Edinburg crash