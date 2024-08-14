Two-a-Day Tour: Edinburg North Cougars

The Cougars are coming off another successful season in 2023.

They finished 3-2 in district play last year in route to another playoff appearance.

However, it's about to get even tougher. In UIL realignment, an already challenging district added a district champion to the mix in the Weslaco Panthers.

Nevertheless, the Cougars aren't daunted by the task and are ready to compete.

"These guys really haven't missed a beat," Edinburg North head football coach Damian Gonzalez said at the team's first practice. "We looked good today... It looked like we'd been doing this all summer."

"Looking good on the D-line, looking good at the linebacker position," Cougars defensive lineman Aydin Torres said of the team. "Safeties looking scary out there, corners looking good."

The first matchup of the season for the cougars comes on August 30th against Edinburg Vela.

