Two-a-Day Tour: Harlingen MMA Leathernecks

The Marine Military Academy Leathernecks are coming into 2024 with a new look.

There's been a lot of changes in the assistant coaching ranks who will be implementing a new style of play for the team this fall.

"I'll be honest with you. I think we've got one of the better coaching staffs out here since I've been here," Leathernecks head coach Jim Morton said. "This is just a great group of kids and they're buying into everything, they're being real coachable and that goes a long way."

Leathernecks junior quarterback Dash Varner is excited about what's new on offense in particular.

"We're gonna start using the passing game more rather than the running game just because we have a new offense and there's more things that we're gonna do." Varner said. "I think the team chemistry is going to be better. We've got a lot of guys that get along together like a team and how it should be."

"We're looking down at the end of the road as we get to the playoffs, a lot of those teams go man coverage and stuff." Morton explained regarding why the change on offense was needed. "We're gonna try to implement little short passes and stuff and let them do their running in the open field because I've got some pretty good receivers."

Watch the video above for the full story.